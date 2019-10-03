Comparison of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Since DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 0.00 37.42M -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 402,375,809.94% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 412,114,537.44% -33.4% -30.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 60.55% for DBV Technologies S.A. with average price target of $14. Competitively the average price target of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, which is potential 44.40% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 76% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.