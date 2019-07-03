Comparison of Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.36 N/A -1.00 0.00 Dril-Quip Inc. 40 4.31 N/A -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dawson Geophysical Company and Dril-Quip Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -13.4% -10.8% Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that Dawson Geophysical Company is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dril-Quip Inc. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dawson Geophysical Company’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Dril-Quip Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dawson Geophysical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Dawson Geophysical Company and Dril-Quip Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Dril-Quip Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Dril-Quip Inc. has an average target price of $44, with potential downside of -2.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dawson Geophysical Company and Dril-Quip Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 0%. 3.4% are Dawson Geophysical Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -1.27% -21.02% -39.79% -56.85% -69.02% -31.07% Dril-Quip Inc. 4.55% -4.32% 15.31% 3.35% -3.63% 43.92%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company had bearish trend while Dril-Quip Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Dril-Quip Inc. beats Dawson Geophysical Company.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.