Comparison of Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

Both Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.35 N/A -1.00 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 60 2.49 N/A 2.02 24.81

In table 1 we can see Dawson Geophysical Company and Core Laboratories N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dawson Geophysical Company and Core Laboratories N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.4% -14.5% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Volatility and Risk

Dawson Geophysical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Core Laboratories N.V. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dawson Geophysical Company is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Core Laboratories N.V. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Dawson Geophysical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dawson Geophysical Company and Core Laboratories N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Core Laboratories N.V.’s potential upside is 67.00% and its consensus target price is $66.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dawson Geophysical Company and Core Laboratories N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.8% of Dawson Geophysical Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company was more bearish than Core Laboratories N.V.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Dawson Geophysical Company.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.