Comparison of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 49 1.14 N/A 2.93 19.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 640 4.07 N/A 7.08 99.74

Table 1 highlights Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 9.3% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2 7 6 2.40

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 56.48% and an $62.75 consensus target price. Competitively Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has an average target price of $617.13, with potential downside of -16.61%. Based on the results shown earlier, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. -3.09% 13.61% 14.24% -5.2% 36.91% 24.78% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. -0.52% -0.9% 17.72% 43.84% 66.07% 63.48%

For the past year Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.