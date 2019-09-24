Comparison of Daseke Inc. (DSKE) and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) compete against each other in the Trucking sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -0.46 0.00 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 18 0.53 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Daseke Inc. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Daseke Inc. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta means Daseke Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s beta is -0.1 which is 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Daseke Inc. Its rival Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.3 respectively. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Daseke Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.7% of Daseke Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Daseke Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54% Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. -2.29% -6.61% -8.75% -16.96% -7.71% -13.24%

For the past year Daseke Inc. has 0.54% stronger performance while Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has -13.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. beats Daseke Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.