Comparison of Daseke Inc. (DSKE) and Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Both Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) compete on a level playing field in the Trucking industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -0.46 0.00 Heartland Express Inc. 19 3.00 N/A 0.99 20.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Daseke Inc. and Heartland Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Daseke Inc. and Heartland Express Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heartland Express Inc. 0.00% 12% 9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Daseke Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Heartland Express Inc. on the other hand, has 0.8 beta which makes it 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Daseke Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Heartland Express Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Heartland Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Daseke Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Daseke Inc. and Heartland Express Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heartland Express Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Heartland Express Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 17.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.7% of Daseke Inc. shares and 58% of Heartland Express Inc. shares. 1.4% are Daseke Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Heartland Express Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54% Heartland Express Inc. -1.29% 8% 2.59% -2.84% 3.77% 8.42%

For the past year Daseke Inc. was less bullish than Heartland Express Inc.

Summary

Heartland Express Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Daseke Inc.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.