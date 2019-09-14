Comparison of Daseke Inc. (DSKE) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

This is a contrast between Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Trucking and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke Inc. 4 0.12 N/A -0.46 0.00 BEST Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Daseke Inc. and BEST Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Daseke Inc. and BEST Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BEST Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Daseke Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival BEST Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Daseke Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BEST Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Daseke Inc. and BEST Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 33.8% respectively. Daseke Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.35% of BEST Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54% BEST Inc. 3.73% -11.82% -17.22% 5.04% -48.13% 21.65%

For the past year Daseke Inc. was less bullish than BEST Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Daseke Inc. beats BEST Inc.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.