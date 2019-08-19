Comparison of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

This is a contrast between DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.82 N/A 0.06 170.68 BlackBerry Limited 8 4.00 N/A 0.19 38.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackBerry Limited seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BlackBerry Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5% BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.36 beta means DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. BlackBerry Limited has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of BlackBerry Limited is $9.5, which is potential 38.69% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and BlackBerry Limited are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 56.6% respectively. 0.3% are DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 11.2% are BlackBerry Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has -27.61% weaker performance while BlackBerry Limited has 2.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors BlackBerry Limited beats DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.