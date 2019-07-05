Comparison of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.93 N/A 0.17 60.48 Acacia Communications Inc. 49 5.21 N/A 0.47 112.18

Table 1 highlights DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Acacia Communications Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is currently more affordable than Acacia Communications Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10% 3.9% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acacia Communications Inc. are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. Acacia Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Acacia Communications Inc.’s potential downside is -1.85% and its consensus target price is $47.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.4% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares and 72.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -21.23% -3.85% -27.15% -30.65% 0% -28.25% Acacia Communications Inc. -3.69% -13.25% 21.19% 15.31% 54.6% 39.34%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Acacia Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.