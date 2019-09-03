Comparison of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Since Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.99 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Soligenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Soligenix Inc. has 14.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Soligenix Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.