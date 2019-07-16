Comparison of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

This is a contrast between Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 29844.52 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.