Comparison of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.16 41.20M -1.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,728,716,803.18% -150.1% -130.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 457,269,700.33% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.