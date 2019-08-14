Comparison of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 67.18 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta which is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.