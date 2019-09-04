Comparison of Danaos Corporation (DAC) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation 11 0.24 N/A 1.33 6.30 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.68 N/A 1.23 6.37

Table 1 demonstrates Danaos Corporation and EuroDry Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EuroDry Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Danaos Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Danaos Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of EuroDry Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Danaos Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor EuroDry Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. EuroDry Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Danaos Corporation and EuroDry Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively EuroDry Ltd. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 40.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.5% of Danaos Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.9% of EuroDry Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% are Danaos Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 61.61% are EuroDry Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation -2.09% 0.97% -29.39% -29.41% -62.5% -19.99% EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6%

For the past year Danaos Corporation was more bearish than EuroDry Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors EuroDry Ltd. beats Danaos Corporation.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.