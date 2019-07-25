Comparison of Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 127 5.05 N/A 3.39 38.70 Twin Disc Incorporated 16 0.55 N/A 1.37 10.98

Demonstrates Danaher Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Twin Disc Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than Danaher Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Danaher Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Disc Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Danaher Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 4.9% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Danaher Corporation has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Twin Disc Incorporated’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation. Its rival Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 1.2 respectively. Twin Disc Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Danaher Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Danaher Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Danaher Corporation is $137.86, with potential downside of -3.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Danaher Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 62.9% respectively. Danaher Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -0.51% 0.42% 17.83% 25.54% 27.64% 27.08% Twin Disc Incorporated -0.73% -10.3% -12.34% -20.44% -46.77% 2.1%

For the past year Danaher Corporation has stronger performance than Twin Disc Incorporated

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats Twin Disc Incorporated on 9 of the 11 factors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.