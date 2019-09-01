Comparison of Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 134 4.96 N/A 3.41 41.25 Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.53 N/A 5.03 16.33

Demonstrates Danaher Corporation and Eaton Corporation plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Eaton Corporation plc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danaher Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Danaher Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Corporation plc, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Danaher Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Eaton Corporation plc’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Danaher Corporation is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eaton Corporation plc is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Danaher Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Danaher Corporation and Eaton Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80

$144 is Danaher Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.34%. Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $91.4 average price target and a 13.23% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Eaton Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Danaher Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.2% of Danaher Corporation shares and 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares. Danaher Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Danaher Corporation was more bullish than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats Eaton Corporation plc on 7 of the 12 factors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.