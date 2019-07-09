Comparison of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 46.79 N/A -0.41 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.39 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CytRx Corporation and Veracyte Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.99 beta indicates that CytRx Corporation is 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s 7.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CytRx Corporation and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Veracyte Inc.’s potential downside is -17.18% and its average price target is $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytRx Corporation and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.9% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year CytRx Corporation was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CytRx Corporation beats Veracyte Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.