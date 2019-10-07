Comparison of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|30.78M
|-0.31
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|-0.15
|10.01M
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|9,564,947,172.16%
|0%
|0%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|92,771,084.34%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CytRx Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 167.43%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CytRx Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 53.1%. 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats Spero Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
