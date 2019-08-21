Comparison of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 43.09 N/A -0.31 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.79 N/A -2.43 0.00

Demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CytRx Corporation and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CytRx Corporation and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 1,025.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytRx Corporation and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.22% and 18% respectively. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.