Comparison of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 46.82 N/A -0.41 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

CytRx Corporation has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.