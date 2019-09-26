Comparison of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 41.71 N/A -0.31 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 44.93 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytRx Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CytRx Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 41.49% and its consensus target price is $29.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytRx Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.