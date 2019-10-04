Comparison of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 0.00 30.78M -0.31 0.00 Aravive Inc. 7 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CytRx Corporation and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 9,550,108,594.48% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 73,660,030.63% -116.4% -97.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.