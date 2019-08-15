Comparison of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents Corporation 7 7.04 N/A -0.61 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.34 N/A -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytosorbents Corporation and Brainsway Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytosorbents Corporation and Brainsway Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -103.9% -56.9% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cytosorbents Corporation and Brainsway Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Cytosorbents Corporation has a 205.72% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.5. On the other hand, Brainsway Ltd.’s potential upside is 87.13% and its consensus price target is $16. The data provided earlier shows that Cytosorbents Corporation appears more favorable than Brainsway Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares and 0% of Brainsway Ltd. shares. 3.5% are Cytosorbents Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year Cytosorbents Corporation was more bearish than Brainsway Ltd.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.