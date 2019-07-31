Comparison of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.09 beta means Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 109.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Zogenix Inc.’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.5 consensus price target and a 29.75% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.