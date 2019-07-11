Comparison of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

This is a contrast between Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.82 N/A -2.04 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.46 N/A 3.52 4.18

In table 1 we can see Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk and Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.09 beta. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 66 Current Ratio and a 66 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.