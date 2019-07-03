Comparison of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.83 N/A -2.04 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.09 shows that Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.44 beta which is 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a -8.53% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 19.9%. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.96%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 715.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.