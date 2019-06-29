Comparison of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

We are comparing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.80 N/A -2.00 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta means CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.99% and an $23 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.89% are OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 52.33% stronger performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.