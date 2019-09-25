Comparison of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 5.94 N/A -1.91 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.