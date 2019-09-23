Comparison of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

We are contrasting CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.37 N/A -1.91 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.