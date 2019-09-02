Comparison of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.44 N/A -1.91 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 17.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.