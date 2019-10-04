Comparison of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.38 46.44M -1.93 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytokinetics Incorporated and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cytokinetics Incorporated and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 355,589,586.52% -269.2% -47.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 951,581,069.16% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 72.86% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with consensus target price of $20. On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 65.56% and its consensus target price is $5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cytokinetics Incorporated seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has weaker performance than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 7 of the 12 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.