Comparison of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.44 46.44M -1.93 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 4 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 348,387,096.77% -269.2% -47.5% Neurotrope Inc. 245,127,852.55% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.65 beta indicates that Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. has 23.1 and 23.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Neurotrope Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 71.09% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with average target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was more bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Neurotrope Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.