Comparison of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.92 N/A -1.93 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.24 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Dermira Inc.'s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 7.84%. On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 126.51% and its average target price is $18.71. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dermira Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 80.11%. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was more bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Dermira Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.