Comparison of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

We are contrasting CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 56 7.44 N/A 0.45 138.60 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 11.45 N/A 0.25 82.81

Table 1 demonstrates CyrusOne Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CyrusOne Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CyrusOne Inc. is currently more expensive than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CyrusOne Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

CyrusOne Inc.’s upside potential is 8.81% at a $60.78 average price target. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average price target and a -12.82% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that CyrusOne Inc. looks more robust than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyrusOne Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.8% respectively. CyrusOne Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 1.2% are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. 3.91% 8.24% 13.25% 13.52% 14.02% 17.68% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. has weaker performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors CyrusOne Inc. beats Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.