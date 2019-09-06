Comparison of CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) and Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

Since CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) and Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) are part of the Security Software & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYREN Ltd. 2 2.26 N/A -0.35 0.00 Brady Corporation 48 2.21 N/A 2.43 21.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CYREN Ltd. and Brady Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CYREN Ltd. and Brady Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYREN Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Brady Corporation 0.00% 16.3% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

CYREN Ltd. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brady Corporation’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CYREN Ltd. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Brady Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Brady Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CYREN Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

CYREN Ltd. and Brady Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CYREN Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Brady Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of CYREN Ltd. is $3, with potential upside of 88.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of CYREN Ltd. shares and 90.5% of Brady Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of CYREN Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Brady Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CYREN Ltd. -0.62% -10.61% -24.53% -39.62% -45.76% -46.67% Brady Corporation 2.25% 5.08% 7.35% 17.17% 38.87% 19.03%

For the past year CYREN Ltd. has -46.67% weaker performance while Brady Corporation has 19.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Brady Corporation beats CYREN Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud-based protection of its customerÂ’s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IPÂ’s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customerÂ’s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider customers. It offers its solutions to OEM and service provider distribution partners, including network and security vendors offering content security gateways, unified threat management solutions, network appliances, and antivirus solutions, as well as service providers, such as software-as-a-service vendors, Web hosting providers, and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, defense, mass transit, electrical contractors, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational and architectural signage products, asset tracking labels, first aid products, industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.