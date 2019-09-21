Comparison of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (CELP) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.27 N/A 0.55 14.13 Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Recon Technology Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Recon Technology Ltd. has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Recon Technology Ltd. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recon Technology Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Recon Technology Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 31.74% at a $11 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Recon Technology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s shares. Competitively, 53.6% are Recon Technology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15%

For the past year Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Recon Technology Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats Recon Technology Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.