Comparison of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)

We will be comparing the differences between CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.44 N/A 0.11 39.08 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 116 1.77 N/A 5.72 21.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CynergisTek Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc. Ingersoll-Rand Plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CynergisTek Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

CynergisTek Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CynergisTek Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78

Competitively Ingersoll-Rand Plc has an average price target of $133.67, with potential upside of 13.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26% of CynergisTek Inc. shares and 83.6% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares. Insiders held 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. had bearish trend while Ingersoll-Rand Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats CynergisTek Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.