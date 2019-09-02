Comparison of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

We are contrasting CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 77.25 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 209.63% at a $18.33 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $185, which is potential 139.95% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 69.6%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.74%. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.