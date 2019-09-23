Comparison of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

This is a contrast between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.61 N/A -2.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc on the other hand, has 2.4 beta which makes it 140.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.33, and a 230.27% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 49.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.