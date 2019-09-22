Comparison of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 225.58% and an $18.33 average target price. INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 average target price and a 100.35% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.74%. Comparatively, 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.