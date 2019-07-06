Comparison of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.74 N/A -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$19.78 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 180.97%. Competitively BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.75, with potential upside of 268.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.