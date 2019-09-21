Comparison of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.02 beta which makes it 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.33 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 225.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 54.7%. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.