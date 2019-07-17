Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.65
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-11.54%
|-0.72%
|-25.27%
|-49.7%
|-69.08%
|-2.36%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Surface Oncology Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.