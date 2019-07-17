Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.65 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.