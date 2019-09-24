Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|237.15
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|23
|9.35
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Liquidity
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 22.49% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Radius Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.