Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 237.15 N/A -4.65 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 23 9.35 N/A -4.45 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 22.49% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.