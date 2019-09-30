Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 220,503,261.88% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,187,638,703.95% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.