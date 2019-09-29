Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.29M -3.37 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 220,503,261.88% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 156,403,290.32% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 51.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.