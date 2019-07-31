Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

We are contrasting Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.3%. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.