Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.95 N/A -4.65 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 50880.31 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 25.9%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.