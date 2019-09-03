Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|153.95
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|50880.31
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 25.9%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.