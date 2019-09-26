Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

We will be comparing the differences between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 234.63 N/A -4.65 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 1.84 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Clovis Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $12, which is potential 199.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.