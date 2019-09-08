Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 162.76 N/A -4.65 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 122.07 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.