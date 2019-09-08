Comparison of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|162.76
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|122.07
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Liquidity
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.